Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih With Drones, Explosions Heard In City

2026-01-12 08:04:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul, the Head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to Ukrinform.

“Kryvyi Rih is under attack again. Everyone heard the explosions,” he wrote.

It is noted that infrastructure facilities are under enemy attack.

As reported, on the evening of January 9, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Ri as a result of a massive attack by Russian combat drones.

Read also: Britain to develop ballistic missiles for Ukraine with range of over 500 kilometers

As a result of the ballistic missile strike on January 8, 36 apartment buildings were damaged in the city, and one was almost des troyed.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine

UkrinForm

