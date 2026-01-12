More Than Two Thousand Families In 19 Settlements In Kyiv Region Remain Without Electricity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported on the current situation in the energy sector and the efforts to mitigate the consequences of adverse weather in the region at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

He noted that the lack of electricity in the region was primarily caused by massive power line outages resulting from severe weather conditions. The situation in the Brovary and Boryspil districts remains complicated due to the consequences of the Russian attack.

The most significant number of emergency power outages was recorded in the Obukhiv and Fastiv districts. The Brovary and Boryspil districts are in emergency shutdown mode.

A total of 187 teams of power engineers are involved in the restoration work. Units of the State Emergency Service and municipal utilities are also working. They are clearing driveways and power lines of fallen trees.

Alternative power sources are powering critical infrastructure. These have been deployed to provide more light to households.

There are 448 Ponts of Invincibility, emergency wagons in Brovary, Boryspil, Fastiv, and Vasylkiv, as well as State Emergency Service tents.

As of Monday morning, there is black ice on some sections of the region's roads. Road services are working in enhanced mode, including clearing and treating roads with anti-icing agents. Three hundred thirty-five units of special equipment have been deployed for this purpose.

The educational process in the region is organized in consideration of the security situation. Winter holidays in schools will last until January 18. Preschool education institutions are operating on a rotating basis.

“I understand the complexity of the situation for people and communities. All services are working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible and ensure a return to normal life in the region. Work is ongoing, and every community is being monitored,” the Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, after a massive attack by Russian troops on January 9, energy workers managed to restore power to more than 370,000 households in the Kyiv region.