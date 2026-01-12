Lviv Becomes First City In Ukraine To Launch 5G Technology

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Digital Transformation said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"A pilot project to launch 5G technology has started in Lviv. This is the first step toward the large-scale deployment of fifth-generation technology," the statement reads.

The pilot project has been launched in test mode by mobile operators Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell.

The first 5G tests were conducted in February 2024 at Kyivstar's headquarters in Kyiv, and from April to October 2025 in Lviv.

According to the ministry, full deployment of fifth-generation connectivity will be possible after martial law ends. For now, due to limited access to frequencies, 5G setup will operate in parallel with 4G.

The heads of all mobile operators noted that during the testing period, current tariff prices for subscribers will remain unchanged.

According to First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Lviv has one of the highest rates of 5G-ready smartphone penetration in Ukraine. Currently, more than 20 5G base stations have been built in the city.

Following approval from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and successful testing, the pilot project will be expanded: 5G will launch in Borodianka in January, in Kharkiv in February, and later in other cities across Ukraine.

To ensure operation during blackouts, Kyivstar's 5G base stations in Lviv are equipped with backup battery power (up to ten hours of autonomous operation). Some stations have stationary generators. Critical Vodafone Ukraine and lifecell facilities also have autonomous and backup power.

As reported, Ukraine plans to gradually transition from 3G to modern communication standards, including 4G, by 2030. This phased process is already underway, as operators upgrade networks so that the transition is seamless for users. As a result, internet speeds will increase, connections will become more stable, and networks will be able to support more users without losing quality.

