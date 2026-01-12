Spyre Therapeutics Poised For Transformational 2026 With Six Expected Proof-Of-Concept Readouts Beginning In Q2
|Trial
|Arm
|Status
|Anticipated milestones
| SKYLINE
Platform study
|SPY001 UC Part A
|Enrollment complete
| Readouts beginning
Q2
|SPY002 UC Part A
|Enrolling
|SPY003 UC Part A
|Enrolling
| SKYWAY
Basket study
|SPY072 RA
|Enrolling
| All readouts
4Q 2026
|SPY072 PsA
|Enrolling
|SPY072 axSpA
|Enrolling
Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer
Ms. Tansey Chevlen joins Spyre from Amgen where she most recently held the position of VP, Global Marketing Head for Immunology and Inflammation. During her time at Amgen, she has held senior leadership roles across marketing, sales, and market access, and has played a pivotal role in multiple successful product launches. Ms. Tansey Chevlen has been instrumental in shaping as well as implementing go-to-market and patient access strategies, and partnering closely with cross-functional teams to translate scientific innovation into meaningful commercial impact. Ms. Tansey Chevlen holds a BA in Politics from Brandeis University and an MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.
“Spyre has one of the most compelling portfolios and development strategies in the autoimmune market, with multiple opportunities to deliver breakthrough medicines for patients in markets currently totaling more than $60B of annual revenue,” said Ms. Tansey Chevlen.“I am thrilled to join Spyre at this critical juncture as we deliver proof-of-concept data and prepare to execute pivotal trials and commercialize highly differentiated products.”
* Pro forma cash includes cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of September 30, 2025 of $486.2 million plus $296.5 million in net proceeds from the October 2025 underwritten public offering of common stock.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering long-acting antibodies and antibody combinations to redefine the standard of care for inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”) and rheumatic diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23.
For more information, please visit
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Spyre's ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to its product candidates, including their potential commercialization; Spyre's ongoing and future clinical development activities, including the expected timing and results of the ongoing SKYWAY Phase 2 basket trial and SKYLINE Phase 2 platform trial, including timing and number of data readouts expected to be delivered; the potential therapeutic benefits of Spyre's product candidates as monotherapies or in combinations and their extended half-life; estimated market sizes and potential growth opportunities; expectations of cash runway extending into the second half of 2028; and Spyre's business plans, milestones, strategy and goals. The words "opportunity," "potential," "milestones," "pipeline," "strategy," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Spyre's control, and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, uncertainties and risks arising from regulatory feedback, including potential disagreement by regulatory authorities with the Company's interpretation of data and the Company's clinical trials for its product candidates; the potential for interim data not being delivered within expected time frames or final data not being consistent with or different than the interim data reported for our programs; the potential impact of Trump Administration policies and changes in law on our business; and those uncertainties and factors described in Spyre's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented and updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Spyre has made or may make with the SEC from time to time. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Spyre does not undertake or accept any duty to make any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements.
For Investors:
Eric McIntyre
SVP of Finance and Investor Relations
Spyre Therapeutics
...
For Media:
Josie Butler, 1AB
josie@1abmedia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment