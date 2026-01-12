Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Freezing Cold To Continue Till Makar Sankranti? Check Forecast Here

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Northern India is reeling under the harsh winter weather these days. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are experiencing severe cold

The weather in Delhi is expected to suddenly deteriorate on Monday, January 12th. The cold will severely test Delhiites today. Winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometers per hour from morning, creating a chilly feeling even during the day. The daytime temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees.

As night deepens in Delhi, the mercury could drop to 4 degrees. Fog and cold waves will intensify the chill as the night progresses. The cold winds will force people to gather around bonfires. Visibility will be extremely low due to the fog, forcing drivers to exercise extra caution.

Delhi will experience cold winds from the west in the morning, reaching speeds of up to 10 kilometers per hour. In the afternoon, the wind direction will shift from the northwest, but its speed will remain constant. However, at night, the wind speed will decrease to half, and it will blow from the west.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold is expected to intensify on January 12-13 in Delhi, as well as in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. A severe cold wave will bring bone-chilling cold here. However, some relief from the cold is expected after Makar Sankranti, January 14.

On January 12th, a blanket of fog may be seen in the Terai regions of Shamli, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Moradabad, Bareilly, and Pilibhit in western Uttar Pradesh, adjacent to Delhi. A new Western Disturbance will activate on Monday, bringing cold weather to Uttar Pradesh. Its impact will be mostly felt in western Uttar Pradesh, but it will be ineffective in eastern Uttar Pradesh.