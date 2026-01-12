Pak Drones Sighted Along Loc In J&K's Rajouri Army Takes Action

A few drones, suspected to be from Pakistan, were sighted along the Line of Control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the late hours of Sunday, Defence Sources said. The development prompted the Indian Army to undertake counter-unmanned aerial systems measures.

"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," Defence Sources said.

Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Samba

Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation after an arms and ammunition consignment was recovered from the border village of Paloora in Samba district. The consignment included a made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines, a Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine and one Chinese hand grenade with marking SPL HGR 84.

According to police, a total of sixteen 9mm live rounds were also recovered from the packet. (ANI)

