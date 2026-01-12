BMC Polls: India Fastest-Growing Economy, Says Piyush Goyal At Rally

India Fastest-Growing Economy: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world, asserting that new facilities are being created daily to simplify business, promote industry, and boost exports. Addressing a BMC election rally, Goyal also highlighted that Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing state in the country.

"Today, we have become the world's fourth-largest economy. Today, we are the fastest-growing economy in the world... New facilities are being created every day to simplify business, encourage industry, increase India's exports, and forge new free trade agreements with developed countries. In other words, a wave of development is sweeping across the entire country. In this wave of progress, Maharashtra has also become number one in the country..." said Goyal.

Uddhav Thackeray Hits Back at Mahayuti Govt

Meanwhile, the battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition has intensified ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, accusing it of ruining Mumbai in three years, undoing what the then-undivided Shiv Sena had built over 25 years.

Addressing a joint rally ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Thackeray asserted that those who question the existence of the Thackeray family "have not been born yet. "Those who can determine the existence of the Thackerays haven't been born yet... Devendra Fadnavis says, 'Show me Uddhav Thackeray's speech on development, and I will give you Rs 3000.' I don't want his stolen money. Show me a speech from PM Modi where you haven't indulged in Hindu-Muslim politics, and I will give you Rs 1000... All this Adani-isation is going on... Isn't this their ploy to turn Mumbai back into Bombay?... Ask the people what the Shiv Sena did in 25 years and ahow they have ruined Mumbai in 3 years... Mumbai was acquired with bloodshed. It is our duty to fight alongside soldiers like you to push back this attack... Balasaheb Thackeray taught us that if someone lays a hand on you, tear off their hand. Bury the curse of division today," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray Challenges Development Claims

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also criticised the Mahayuti alliance, stating that no development has occurred in Mumbai over the last 25 years. "They say nothing was done in 25 years. Even if you wake me up from my sleep, I can tell you what we have done in 25 years. Without imposing any taxes, we collected a deposit of Rs 92,000 crore. This deposit is kept for the service of Mumbai. They say, 'Show us the work and take Rs 3000'. Instead of giving us Rs 3000, you should first give Rs 2100 that you promised to women..." said Aaditya Thackeray.

Elections Announced for 29 Municipal Corporations

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

