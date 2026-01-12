Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UP CM Yogi Pays Condolences To Advocate V.K. Shahi's Family


2026-01-12 07:52:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of advocate V.K. Shahi to pay condolences on the demise of his son. The Chief Minister met the bereaved family, expressed his grief and offered prayers for strength during the difficult time.

AsiaNet News

