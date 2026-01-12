UP CM Yogi Pays Condolences To Advocate V.K. Shahi's Family

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of advocate V.K. Shahi to pay condolences on the demise of his son. The Chief Minister met the bereaved family, expressed his grief and offered prayers for strength during the difficult time.

