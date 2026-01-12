Crack The UPSC Interview: 5 Tricky Questions To Test Your Knowledge
Top 5 UPSC Interview Tricky Questions: The UPSC interview tests not just knowledge, but also a candidate's way of thinking. Read 5 tricky questions and their answers here. These questions test logical thinking, behavior, and general knowledge.
A: In Bori Sanctuary, MP. They don't fly but glide using a skin flap, which helps them jump between trees, making it seem like they are flying.
A: Technically, none. 'Cell phone' is from the network structure, while 'mobile' refers to portability. Today, they're used interchangeably.
A: I'd stay calm and not react. I'd try to understand why they did it (fear, stress, anger) and then gently explain that violence is wrong.
A: Mirabai is known as the 'Radha' of Rajasthan. Her bond with Lord Krishna was one of spiritual devotion. Folklore says she fed him a wild berry with her love.
A: Digits are symbols (0-9) that make up numbers. For example, 2026 is a number, but 2, 0, and 6 are digits. This tests a candidate's basic clarity and thought process.
