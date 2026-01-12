INSV Kaundinya: 'Ship Of Wood With Men Of Steel' Crosses Arabian Sea

Economist and Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal on Monday shared the update in relation to INSV Kaundinya. In an official X post, he stated that the INSV Kaundinya was flying the Indian flag across the Arabian Sea and described the voyage as "Ship of Wood with Men of Steel". INSV Kaundinya flying the tricolour across the Arabian Sea: Ship of Wood with Men of Steel twitter/UPYPd24gDT - Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) January 11, 2026

Voyage Updates from the Arabian Sea

Day 14: Three-Fourths Journey Complete

Earlier, Sanyal on Sunday shared the day 14 ship's update from the Arabian Sea, which had then completed around three-fourths of its journey. "Update Day 14. We have had good winds and currents for the last 24 hours. Around 3/4 of the voyage is now complete as we prepare to enter Omani waters. Mood on board is good. We expect a lull patch again after lunch, but now it is a matter of keeping direction. More tricky, we will also be entering the sea lanes," he said through his official X post.

Day 13: Navigating Rain and Preparing for Sea Lanes

On Saturday, he shared the day 13 update, offering fresh insights into the historic voyage of INSV Kaundinya to Oman, which has now completed more than two-thirds of its journey. "Update day 13. After yesterday's update, we had several bouts of heavy rain. Everything is damp after that. Also, the local system disrupted the wind, but it is now back from the east," Sanyal said, in a post on X.

Amid the minor inconveniences, Sanyal shared that they witnessed a "nice sunset." "We did, however, get a nice sunset. It was still drizzling when we raised the sails. Now more than 2/3 done," he said.

Sanyal further provided an update on upcoming challenges for oil tankers and large container vessels that could disrupt smooth sailing. "We will soon face a problem the ancient mariners did not face - oil tankers and large container vessels. So far we encountered the occasional one, but tomorrow we will enter a heavy traffic corridor," he said.

Day 12: Fair Winds and Following Seas

The day 13 account follows Sanyal's earlier Day 12 update, when the ship made good progress but witnessed mixed winds after midday. "Day 12 update. After a period of lull, winds picked up last night, and we made good progress with both waves and wind in our favour till mid-may today. One can see where the saying "fair winds and following seas" comes from. We are now almost 2/3 of the voyage, but a local weather system has again given us mixed winds - not sure how long it will last," he said.

A Historic Expedition to Revive Maritime Heritage

INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, continues its maiden overseas voyage after setting sail from Porbandar, Gujarat, on December 29, bound for Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman. The expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage. Built using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques and natural materials, Kaundinya is inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence of ancient Indian ocean-going vessels. (ANI)

