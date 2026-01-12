Maharashtra Polls: No Party Wants A Muslim Leader To Rise, Says Owaisi

With the local elections for numerous local bodies in Maharashtra just a few days away, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has pitched for the muslim community to "develop their own political agency" and vote for a party which will develop organic muslim leadership, instead of parties who have actively opposed a leader from the minority community all the time.

Owaisi Slams MVA, Mahayuti for Opposing Muslim Leadership

Criticising the Mahayuti and MVA alike, Owaisi said parties like Congress, both factions of NCP, and Shiv Sena have always opposed a muslim leader. "It is good, Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) or BJP are fighting (the polls) together. But when the issue of Ward came up, then everyone said, No no they can't win, if they win then we will have more headaches. When state elections will come then this will come forward. I want to tell you all that Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT) or BJP, none of them likes the rising of a leader from Muslim minority community. They don't like it if a leader is born," the AIMIM chief said in a public rally in Jalna on Sunday.

While Ajit Pawar's and Sharad Pawar's NCP parties have decided to allow for certain local body polls, there was speculation of a Congress-BJP alliance in Ambernath polls too. However, the speculation was dismissed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis quickly. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have announced an alliance for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Elections (BMC) reuiniting the estranged Thackarey brothers, Uddhav and Raj.

'Become Citizens with Rights, Not Just Voters'

Owaisi also alleged that for years, the Muslim community has been made a "slave, or just a voter," and if the community wants to have good roads, proper water, and cleanliness in their communities, they should elect their own leaders. "They never want, that leaders of every community, of every society. If anyone has been made a slave, or just a voter, it is the minority muslim community. I am here to appeal to the muslim community that if you only become voters, then you will be mob lynched, your children and girls will stay out of school, the place you stay at will not have roads, water lines, the sewage will continue to be on the road, and there will be no cleanliness," he said.

'Birth Your Own Political Agency'

"Masjlis (political party), is telling you that you should birth your own political agency, make your own leadership. The way every party has made its own political agency and leadership. I have come here to tell you that if you push the kite symbol during polls and elect the 18 Majlis candidates then this will a victory of your political party, and your agency." Owaisi added.

Urging people to "push the kite button" wherever they see it in the polling booth, he added, "If you give a vote to another party, then you will continue to be voters and will not become "sheheri", you have to become citizens with rights. I request you, on January 15, wherever you see the kite symbol you press it and can have a victory of your political agency, your political leadership, your strength."

Maharashtra Local Body Polls Schedule

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

Raj Thackeray Pitches for Marathi Unity

In a joint UBT-MNS rally on Sunday, Raj Thackeray made a strong pitch for Marathi unity, warning that the state's language, land and identity are under threat. He termed the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls as a "decisive" election for the Marathi community, urging voters to unite for Maharashtra and remain vigilant on polling day to prevent any malpractice. (ANI)

