Is Makar Sankranti On Jan 14 Or Jan 15 In 2026? Date Confusion Explained
The festival of Makar Sankranti is considered super auspicious and holy. It's celebrated when the Sun, the king of all planets, moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.
When is Makar Sankranti, Jan 14 or 15? The confusion is due to different calendars. Astrologically, it's when the Sun enters Capricorn, starting an 8-hour holy period.
The Sun enters Capricorn at 3:13 PM on Jan 14, 2026. So, the auspicious time is after sunrise on Jan 15. Celebrating on Thursday, Jan 15, is correct per scriptures.
Punya Kaal on Jan 14 is 3:13 PM to 6:15 PM. The Maha Punya Kaal is 3:13 PM to 4:58 PM. Scholars advise performing rituals like holy baths and charity during this time.
