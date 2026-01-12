Inside The Wedding Photos Of Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben That Fans Can't Stop Loving

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding, the couple looked stunning in Rajasthan. Fans and celebrities praised their photos, celebrating their love story, as Nupur shared heartfelt captions alongside the beautiful wedding moments.

Kriti Sanon's younger sister, Nupur Sanon, tied the knot with singer Stebin Ben on Sunday in Rajasthan. The couple held a Christian wedding, and Nupur arrived gracefully, holding her father's hand, wearing an off-white off-shoulder gown while carrying a bouquet of flowers.

After the wedding, Nupur and Stebin shared a kiss, and the couple posted their official wedding photos on Instagram. Nupur captioned them,“I did. I do. I will. Always and forever.” Fans and celebrities flooded the post with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Several Bollywood stars, including Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Hina Khan, Tahira Kashyap, and Rubina Dilaik, congratulated the newlyweds. Fans praised their love story and shared excitement over the wedding pictures, calling the couple adorable and wishing them a happy married life.

Nupur and Stebin got engaged on January 3, 2026, but have been dating for a long time. Their wedding celebrations lasted three days, with various rituals and ceremonies celebrated in Rajasthan, making the occasion a grand and memorable event for family and friends.

The couple is also set to have a Hindu-style wedding ceremony. Reports say the ceremony will take place in Rajasthan, following their Christian wedding. Fans are eagerly waiting for photos from the sangeet, haldi, and other rituals, which have already gone viral online.

Stebin Ben, 32, is a popular singer from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He has lent his voice to films like Shimla Mirchi and Hotel Mumbai and the TV series Class of 2017. The singer has a growing fan base, making their wedding a highly talked-about celebrity event.