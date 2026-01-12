PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On His Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of his 164th birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Swami Vivekananda remains a "powerful source of inspiration for India's youth," and his personality and works continue to strengthen the resolve for a developed India. "My respectful tribute to Swami Vivekananda, the powerful source of inspiration for India's youth power, on his birth anniversary. His personality and works continuously infuse new energy into the resolve for a developed India. My wish is that this divine occasion of National Youth Day brings new strength and new self-confidence for all fellow citizens, especially our young companions," PM Modi wrote on X.

President Murmu, Amit Shah pay homage

President Droupadi Murmu also paid homage to the spiritual leader, highlighting that his "teachings will continue to inspire humanity." "I pay my humble tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary celebrated as National Youth Day. A timeless visionary and spiritual icon, he preached that inner strength and service to humanity were foundations of a meaningful life. He carried India's eternal wisdom to the world. Swamiji instilled national pride among Indians and inspired the youth to contribute to nation building. His teachings will continue to inspire humanity," the President wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion and recalled Swami Vivekananda's contribution to youth empowerment and social service. In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Ji's birth anniversary, I pay my respectful obeisance to him and extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the citizens of the country on 'National Youth Day'. Swami Vivekananda Ji, who connected the youth of the country with the Indian tradition of knowledge, philosophy, and spirituality, and took its reach to global forums, also established ideals of social service through the Ramakrishna Mission. The thoughts of Swami Ji, who gave the message of not stopping before achieving the goal, are awakening a sense of duty and patriotism among the youth and accelerating the construction of a developed India."

National Youth Day and Swami Vivekananda's legacy

The National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Divas is celebrated on January 12 every year in commemoration of the great spiritual leader, philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda, whose unwavering belief in the potential of youth continues to resonate deeply with young citizens of the country, as per the release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism. (ANI)

