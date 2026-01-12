Trump Signs Executive Order Protecting Venezuelan Oil Deposited In US Treasury Accounts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Saturday aimed at protecting the proceeds from the sale of Venezuelan oil deposited in US Treasury accounts from any quarantine or judicial process.

The White House said in a statement that the order is intended to advance the foreign policy objectives of the United States, adding that President Trump prevents any seizure of Venezuelan oil revenues that could undermine the critical efforts undertaken by the US to ensure economic and political stability in Venezuela.

The US announced on Friday that its forces had intercepted the oil tanker "Olina" in the Caribbean, marking the fifth vessel targeted in recent weeks, as Washington intensifies its efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports.

It is noted that last Saturday, Trump declared a broad-scale operation against Venezuela, during which Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were taken into custody and transferred out of the country.

Following these developments, Venezuela recently announced that it had initiated talks with the US regarding the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, occurring days after US special forces detained President Nicolas Maduro and removed him from the capital, Caracas.