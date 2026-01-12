Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 71,412, With 171,314 Injured

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 71,412, with 171,314 people injured since October 2023.

Medical sources reported by Palestine News & Info Agency (WAFA) said on Sunday that three fatalities and nine injuries were received by hospitals in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, adding that a number of victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and rescue crews are still unable to reach them.

The sources noted that since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, 2025, the number of Palestinians killed has reached 442, with 1,236 injuries recorded, while 688 bodies have been recovered.

They also reported the death of a two-month-old infant due to severe cold, bringing the number of child deaths caused by cold weather since the start of winter to four.

