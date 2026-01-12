17,000 Eye Injuries In Gaza War, Children Hit Hardest

17,000 Eye Injuries During the Gaza War... Blindness Threatens Thousands

The Gaza Strip is facing a severe health crisis that threatens eye patients after thousands of civilians were injured during the Israeli war.

Among them are children who may permanently lose their sight due to the critical shortage of medicines and medical supplies, and the disruption of specialised surgical procedures.

Thirteen-year-old Mohammed Shaheen, who lost sight in his right eye, is trying to move around with his mother's help inside the eye hospital in Gaza, seeking treatment to save his left eye from damage after it was injured during an Israeli bombing that targeted his home in the recent Israeli aggression.

Shaheen's mother told this QNA correspondent:“Since my son lost sight in one eye, we have been trying with all the doctors and specialised hospitals to save the other one from damage caused by the severe injury.

However, the reality of the situation in the hospitals and the suspension of eye surgeries due to the shortage of equipment, medicines, and medical supplies threatens my son with lifelong blindness.”

The case of Shaheen is one of thousands of Palestinians who sustained eye injuries during the two years of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip. A large percentage of these victims are children, and their lives are threatened by the ongoing repercussions of the Israeli aggression and the imposed siege on the Strip.

The occupation prevents critical cases from travelling abroad for treatment and blocks the entry of medicines, medical equipment, and supplies necessary for doctors to perform specialised and complex surgeries, including eye surgeries for both the injured and the sick.

LACK OF EQUIPMENT

Director of the Eye Hospital in the Gaza Strip and a consultant in ophthalmology, Dr Abdulsalam Sabah confirmed that those injured in the Israeli war face a real risk of losing their sight due to the lack of appropriate treatments and equipment. He noted that the hospital records daily cases of vision loss among the injured and sick as a result of the inability to provide them with suitable treatment or perform the necessary surgical interventions, while the Israeli occupation continues its siege of the Strip and prevents the entry of medicines, supplies, and medical equipment.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr Sabah stated that many eye injuries require immediate medical intervention, particularly those involving penetrating eyeballs and the entry of shrapnel. This can lead to serious infections that may result in complete vision loss and necessitate enucleation (removal of the eye). He emphasised that delaying immediate intervention in such cases leads to irreversible and total vision loss.

He explained that, according to health statistics, the number of injuries sustained during the war on Gaza exceeded 171,000. He noted that approximately 11% of these injuries were eye injuries, amounting to roughly 17,000 cases.

Children constitute 20% of these injuries and are the most vulnerable to vision loss due to their weaker immune systems. This situation foreshadows a rise in the number of visually impaired individuals in the community.

Sabah pointed out that the number of those who lost their sight during the war on Gaza has exceeded 3,000, although accurate final statistics are not yet available. He anticipates that the actual number of eye injuries, once officially and definitively tallied, will be significantly higher and more shocking.

The director of the Gaza Eye Hospital stressed that specialised eye surgery teams are suffering from a severe shortage of resources due to the lack of necessary medical equipment and the continued Israeli occupation's prevention of thousands of eye patients from receiving treatment outside the Gaza Strip.

PERMISSION DENIED

He explained that eye patients are often denied permission to travel for treatment outside Gaza under the pretext that they are not considered a“life-saving priority”, despite the permanent visual impairments they face, which threaten their lives.

Dr Sabah stated that the specialised eye hospital in Gaza, which was recently rebuilt after being destroyed during the last Israeli military operation in Gaza City before the ceasefire, is currently focusing its efforts on performing emergency and life-saving surgeries for the eyeball and vision, such as repairing and closing wounds, and attempting to provide treatment with the limited resources available.

He warned that medical supplies will run out in less than two months, which will lead to a complete halt in emergency surgical interventions for eye patients and those injured in the Gaza Strip.

In the same context, Head of Operations and Anesthesia Department at the Gaza Eye Hospital, Dr Iyad Abu Karsh explained that the hospital in northern Gaza alone received approximately 2,077 eye injuries between January 2024 and September 2025, noting that eye injuries constituted 5% of all war injuries during that period.

Dr Iyad told QNA that 18% of the injuries resulted in eye eruption, while 34% involved foreign bodies in the eye, and 9% of the injured suffered injuries to both eyes, increasing the likelihood of permanent vision loss.

Co-ordinator of the Gaza Center for Human Rights, Mohammed Khairi expressed his deep concern regarding the alarming increase in the number of eye injuries during the Israeli military offensive, given the continued obstruction by the occupation army of the entry of essential medical equipment necessary for saving eyesight and diagnosing war injuries.

WAITING LISTS

Khairi explained that approximately 2,400 patients are on waiting lists and urgently need surgeries that are unavailable in Gaza. He emphasised that the Israeli army not only inflicts injuries but also deliberately denies the injured access to treatment by preventing travel and obstructing the entry of necessary medical equipment and supplies.

The co-ordinator of the human rights centre pointed out that the eye hospital in Gaza is suffering from a severe shortage of essential diagnostic equipment needed to treat war injuries.

This is due to the Israeli occupation's refusal to allow the entry of such equipment, despite international organisations' willingness to cover the full cost. As a result, medical staff are forced to provide initial treatment using basic tools and rudimentary equipment inadequate for the scale and severity of the injuries.

He emphasised that the continued prevention of the entry of medical equipment and supplies constitutes a crime of collective punishment and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention.