Glenwood Springs Police Department Strengthens Non-Lethal Response Through Structured Training And Policy

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the“Company”), a global leader in non-lethal response and public-safety technology, today announced that the Glenwood Springs Police Department has continued to advance its non-lethal response program through sustained deployment, training, and policy integration of the BolaWrap® 150 device.

Glenwood Springs, Colorado is a high-traffic tourism community that often responds to calls involving an unhoused population and individuals in behavioral health crisis. According to Chief Joseph Deras, these overlapping dynamics generally require officers to manage a large volume of non-compliant, emotionally charged encounters where time, distance, and decision-making are critical.

“When I arrived in Glenwood Springs, we were looking for a tool that filled a real gap,” said Chief Deras.“We needed something accessible to officers that gave us an option before impact weapons, before kinetic munitions, and certainly before lethal force. BolaWrap® provided a non-lethal capability that we believe aligned with the expectations of our community and the realities officers face every day.”

The department adopted BolaWrap® in 2021 following evaluation and hands-on training, pairing the device with policy guidance and proactive community communication. Prior to deployment, the department conducted public outreach and media engagement to explain the role of non-lethal response tools and how BolaWrap® could be used to resolve encounters more safely.

According to Deras, early field deployments demonstrated immediate operational value, particularly in encounters involving mental health crises and non-compliant subjects where distance and time could be managed without escalation. Those outcomes have shown to reinforce the department's decision to invest further in advanced training and broader adoption.

“Moving away from the term 'less lethal' matters,” Deras added.“We've seen too many cases nationally where tools labeled less lethal still contributed to fatalities. When we can deploy tools that are non-lethal by design, that's better for officers, better for subjects, and better for public trust.”

BolaWrap® is positioned within the department's broader use-of-force framework as an early intervention option, intended to help officers resolve incidents before encounters escalate to contact distance or higher-force outcomes. Chief Deras emphasized that the value of the technology to the department is tied to how it is trained, practiced, and reinforced.

“I believe there's an opportunity for agencies to move beyond annual certifications and toward more frequent, structured training,” Deras said.“Repetition and familiarity matter. I believe that if officers don't train with a tool in realistic scenarios, it won't be top of mind when it counts.”

The Glenwood Springs Police Department currently incorporates BolaWrap® training alongside scenario-based exercises and is evaluating opportunities to further integrate the device into force-on-force and simulation environments. Department leadership views this approach as critical to building officer confidence, muscle memory, and decision-making consistency under stress.

Looking ahead, Deras believes structured non-lethal response programs is essential to the future of policing nationwide.

“In my view, our communities are demanding evolution,” Deras said.“Just because the law allows us to do something doesn't mean we should. If we can take people into custody safely without immediately escalating force, then we owe it to the public to do so. Programs like this help move our profession forward.”

Wrap's BolaWrap® solution is designed to provide officers with a non-lethal option that expands the pre-escalation window by allowing officers to manage distance, timing, and control without pain compliance, strikes, electrical shock, or kinetic impact. When paired with structured training and clear policy, non-lethal response tools are intended to support safer, more proportional outcomes for both officers and subjects.

