BJP-MIM Alliance Re-Emerges Via Co-Opted Polls In Akot Municipal Council Jitesh Barethia Elected

Despite a nationwide outcry and explicit orders from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to scrap the "unholy" tie-up, the two parties appeared to cooperate once again during the selection of co-opted (nominated) members for the Akot Municipal Council.

The "second act" of the BJP-AIMIM alliance unfolded when all five AIMIM corporators threw their support behind Jitesh Barethia, the son of former BJP Municipal President Ramchandra Barethia, for a co-opted corporator seat.

The five AIMIM corporators supporting the BJP's Jitesh Barethia include Afreen Anjum Sharifuddin (group leader), Dilshadbi Razzaq Kha, Reshma Parvin Mohammad Azim, Dr Yusuf Khan Hadik Khan and Hannan Shah Sultan Shah.

Initially, the AIMIM had nominated its own candidate, Taj Rana. However, Rana's application was rejected on technical grounds, allegedly because it was submitted after the deadline. This left Jitesh Barethia as the sole candidate nominated via the AIMIM's quota. Consequently, Barethia - the son of a prominent local BJP leader - will now serve as a co-opted corporator with the official backing of the AIMIM.

This development comes just days after the BJP and MIM initially formed the Akot Vikas Manch (Akot Development Front) to gain a majority in the 35-member council. However, amid outcry, the state BJP leadership took a stern view. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the immediate dissolution of the alliance, stating that tie-ups with Congress or AIMIM are "strictly unacceptable."

The state's BJP unit issued show-cause notices to local MLA Prakash Bharsakale and City President Harish Tawari for forging the alliance without central approval. Following the backlash, the five AIMIM corporators had officially withdrawn from the Akot Vikas Manch and formed an independent group.

The Congress party has reacted sharply to this development, accusing the BJP of hypocrisy. Local Congress leaders alleged that the BJP and AIMIM are "two sides of the same coin," claiming this "indirect alliance" proves their secret understanding despite public denials by senior leaders. The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena also slammed BJP for their alliance in Akot Municipal Council while questioning its Hindutva.

Meanwhile, the rejected AIMIM candidate, Taj Rana, has indicated plans to move the court against the rejection of his application.

Despite the ongoing drama, the BJP leadership has yet to take final disciplinary action against MLA Prakash Bharsakale, keeping the political circles in Maharashtra buzzing with speculation over the "Akot Pattern."