From Combat To Crisis Response: Parazero's Dropair Achieves Major 2025 Milestones In Precision Airdrops Proven In Recent Conflicts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kfar Saba, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the“company” or“ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today reflects on a transformative 2025 for its– turning battlefield lessons from recent wars into validated, life-saving technology now expanding to civilian, medical, and humanitarian markets worldwide.

In 2025, ParaZero achieved a series of significant milestones that positioned DropAir as a leading solution for precise, no-landing deliveries in high-risk environments:



February 2025: Successfully transitioned to Phase II of the DropAir project with the Israeli Ministry of Defense following positive Phase I results, advancing development for complex operational scenarios.

April 2025: Received Israeli Ministry of Defense -Defense Export Control Agency (DECA) global marketing approval for DropAir in collaboration with Heven Drones, enabling international marketing and sales across defense, commercial, and humanitarian sectors.

June 2025: Completed a rigorous reproducibility test with 50 consecutive successful DropAir deployments, demonstrating exceptional reliability and consistency.

August 2025: Secured additional DECA global marketing approval for DropAir fully integrated with Steadicopter rotary UAS platforms, further expanding integration options for rotary-wing systems. September 9, 2025: Completed a joint field trial with MAFAT (Israeli Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D), the Israeli Ministry of Health, IDF Medical Corps, and Rambam Medical Center. DropAir successfully delivered blood transfusions dropped from 200 meters AGL. Post-recovery inspections by Rambam doctors confirmed the units were undamaged and fully suitable for human transfusion – a validation of drone-based precision blood delivery in combat or emergency scenarios.



These achievements directly address the operational gaps exposed in modern conflicts: delivering critical supplies - such as medical items (including blood transfusions), ammunition, food, water, and communication gear - into hostile, inaccessible, or high-risk zones without exposing personnel or assets to danger and without requiring safe landing zones.

What began as an urgent operational necessity in modern warfare is now rapidly expanding into civilian, medical, humanitarian, and emergency-response markets. DropAir's modular design integrates seamlessly with leading military and commercial drones (including platforms from Heven Drones, Steadicopter, Elbit Systems, and others), supporting diverse payloads while maintaining defense-level reliability in all-weather, day/night conditions.

Modern battlefields expose a clear gap: flying manned aircraft or landing drones in contested terrains under fire is often prohibitively dangerous. DropAir solves this by enabling drones to approach from higher altitudes, release payloads with pinpoint accuracy via a patented delayed low-altitude parachute deployment (minimizing drift even in adverse weather or windy conditions), and exit immediately - ensuring speed, precision, and maximum survivability.

The same challenges apply to non-military use cases: natural disasters (floods, earthquakes, wildfires), search-and-rescue operations, and urgent medical emergencies, where damaged infrastructure, remote locations, or time-critical needs prevent safe access. DropAir's proven performance sets new benchmarks for reliability and accuracy in these scenarios.

As governments, emergency services, and commercial operators increasingly seek uncrewed solutions that operate where manned aircraft and ground access cannot, ParaZero's DropAir is emerging as a critical enabler of next-generation logistics-on and off the battlefield. With proven integrations, regulatory approvals, and life-saving trial results from 2025, DropAir bridges wartime innovation to global humanitarian and commercial impact.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) is an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry. Founded in 2014 by aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero is a recognized leader in advanced drone technologies, supporting commercial, industrial, and governmental operations worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes SafeAir, an autonomous parachute recovery system designed for aerial safety and regulatory compliance; DefendAir, a counter-UAS net-launching platform for protection against hostile drones in both battlefield and urban environments; and DropAir, a precision aerial delivery system. ParaZero's mission is to redefine the boundaries of aerial operations with intelligent, mission-ready systems that enhance safety, scalability, and security. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, ParaZero is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how DropAir is emerging as a critical enabler of next-generation logistics. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. ParaZero is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

...