IADA Caps Transformative Year, Expands Global Influence & Market Leadership
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) closed a milestone year in 2025, marked by strong preowned aircraft transactions, rising market confidence, and expanded global reach and continued investment in the future of business aviation. Through authoritative market intelligence, strategic partnerships, leadership appointments and philanthropic initiatives, IADA reinforced its role as the leading voice of the global aircraft resale community.
"Throughout 2025, IADA released a full slate of quarterly market reports and a comprehensive Market Portrait & Forecast, documenting tightening inventories, resilient demand and a sharp rise in optimism heading into year-end," said IADA Chair John Odegard, who also serves as Partner and Co-Founder of 5x5 Trading. "These reports underscored IADA members' dominant position in the preowned business aircraft marketplace and their ability to navigate a market adjusting to increasing new aircraft deliveries, marketplace disruptions and evolving buyer expectations," he added.
IADA also advanced its international footprint, deepening engagement across Europe with a strong presence at EBACE and NBAA-BACE, appointing its first European-based regional director and welcoming new Accredited Dealers and Verified Products and Services members from key global markets. These moves further solidified IADA's standing as a truly international association setting professional standards for aircraft resale transactions worldwide.
AircraftExchange, IADA's authenticated online marketplace, continued to gain momentum with new strategic partnerships, a newly appointed board of directors and growing industry adoption, strengthening transparency and trust for buyers and sellers of preowned business aircraft.
Leadership and governance remained a priority as IADA named new boards for both the association and the IADA Foundation, ensuring continuity, strategic growth and strong oversight. The organization also elevated thought leadership through industry commentary, webinars and collaboration with leading aviation associations and media partners.
Through the IADA Foundation, the association expanded its philanthropic and educational impact, awarding scholarships and grants, launching new innovation initiatives in partnership with industry leaders, and supporting STEM-focused programs designed to inspire the next generation of aviation professionals and entrepreneurs.
IADA continues to lead by setting higher standards, delivering trusted market intelligence and investing in the people and platforms that move the industry forward.
With momentum building across markets, membership and mission-driven initiatives, IADA enters 2026 positioned for continued growth, global influence and leadership in the preowned business aviation marketplace.
2025 Monthly Highlights
January 2025
IADA opened the year with a strong outlook, reporting rising preowned aircraft sales and an optimistic forecast for 2025 contained in its 2024 Fourth Quarter Market Report. The association also announced expanded European engagement plans, reinforcing its global strategy.
February 2025
IADA applauded rising new aircraft deliveries reported by GAMA, citing a positive long-term impact on the preowned market. The association also welcomed a significant group of new IADA-Verified Products and Services Members.
March 2025
AircraftExchange continued its growth trajectory, reinforcing its position as the premier authenticated marketplace for preowned business aircraft. IADA also named new leadership for the IADA Foundation Board.
April 2025
The First Quarter 2025 Market Report reflected a stable transactions environment with pricing moderation across most aircraft categories, signaling a healthier, more balanced marketplace. IADA announced a strong presence at EBACE25, held in Geneva.
May 2025
IADA expanded its international staff with the appointment of its first European-based Regional Director. The association also welcomed new Accredited Dealers and Products and Services members, further strengthening its global roster.
June 2025
The IADA Foundation opened applications for its 2025 Business Aviation Scholarships, committing nearly $100,000 to education, leadership development and industry advancement. IADA also launched a new aviation innovation grant in partnership with Jet Support Services Inc. (JSSI).
July 2025
IADA leaders and members were prominently visible at major industry gatherings, while the association highlighted notable industry milestones, including recognition of long-standing aviation leadership.
August 2025
AircraftExchange announced a strategic partnership with the Embraer Jet Operators Association, expanding access to exclusive preowned aircraft listings. IADA also welcomed additional Verified Products and Services Members.
September 2025
IADA members prepared for a major presence at NBAA-BACE 2025, underscoring the association's collective market leadership and global influence.
October 2025
IADA released both its Third Quarter 2025 Market Report and its comprehensive Current Market Portrait & Forecast, revealing a sharp rise in market optimism, tightening inventory and a healthy year-end outlook.
November 2025
The IADA Foundation awarded its first Aviation Innovation Grant, supporting entrepreneurial talent and reinforcing IADA's commitment to the next generation of aviation leaders. IADA named its most recent Board of Directors.
December 2025
IADA capped the year by appointing a new Board of Directors for AircraftExchange and announcing the Foundation's role as Technology Sponsor for the 2026 GAMA Aviation Design Challenge, closing the year with a strong focus on governance, innovation and STEM education.
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit .
About AircraftExchange
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to .
