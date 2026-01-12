Qatar Shura Council Reviews Draft Laws And Education Initiatives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council of Qatar has held its regular weekly session in Doha, reviewing a number of draft laws and government statements on national policy issues.

The meeting took place on Monday at the Council's headquarters in the Tamim bin Hamad Hall and was chaired by HE the Speaker, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the start of the session, HE the Secretary-General Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda, after which members approved the minutes of the previous meeting.

During the session, the Council examined a draft law on international treaties and agreements, which had been referred by the government. Members decided to forward the draft to the Internal and External Affairs Committee for further study and for a report to be submitted to the Council at a later date.

The legislature also approved a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. 24 of 2010, which governs pesticide regulations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. The amended draft was endorsed following a review of a report by the Health, General Services and Environment Committee and detailed discussions by Their Excellencies the Council members. It has now been referred back to the government.

In addition, the Council reviewed a report by the Education, Culture, Sport and Information Committee concerning the government's response to a proposal on the role of teachers in promoting national identity. Members took what was described as the appropriate decision on the matter.

Separately, the legislature considered a government statement on a proposal to launch a summer work program for secondary school students. The proposal was referred to the Social Affairs, Labour and Housing Committee for further examination and recommendations.