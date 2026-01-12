Ashghal Announces Closure Of Education City Interchange Tunnel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, has announced the closure of the Education City Interchange tunnel in both directions along Al Gharrafa Street and Huwar Street, while keeping traffic open on service roads and traffic lights.

The closure, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, takes place on Monday, January 19, 2026, from 12am to 5am.

Ashghal therefore advised road users heading towards Al Gharrafa or Al Rayyan through the Education City Interchange Tunnel, to use the parallel service roads and signalized intersections to reach their destinations,

During this period, traffic will remain open via the service roads and signalized intersections.