Alastair Wallace's Gritty Medieval Fiction Reshapes Historical Romance

Author Alastair Wallace brings a fresh take on Historical Fiction, immersing readers in the raw, authentic world of Medieval Fiction, where love, loyalty, and survival define the human experience.

A New Kind of Historical Fiction, Alastair Wallace's Medieval World

Brisbane-based author Alastair Wallace is challenging traditional notions of Historical Fiction with his debut novel, which offers a stark and immersive portrayal of medieval life. In a genre often dominated by idealised depictions of royalty and noble quests, Wallace focuses instead on the gritty realities of everyday life in medieval towns, where survival, art, and loyalty are the true heart of the story.

Wallace's novel centres around a loyal jongleur - a wandering musician who finds himself navigating the grime and complexities of a medieval world in constant flux. Unlike many historical tales that glorify knights and battles, Wallace's work offers a much-needed perspective on the lives of ordinary people, revealing their struggles, emotions, and the richness of their humanity.

What sets Wallace's writing apart is his attention to historical authenticity. His portrayal of the medieval world doesn't romanticise it; instead, it immerses readers in a raw, realistic world where music, survival, and loyalty take centre stage. The novel delves deep into the medieval experience, offering readers a glimpse into a society where art and emotion thrive amidst adversity.

Currently focused on his studies, Wallace is revisiting his second novel with a newfound dedication to refining its historical and literary accuracy.“I've returned to university to deepen my understanding of history and storytelling,” Wallace shares.“I'm using this time to rework my second novel, adding more depth and authenticity to the narrative.”

Alastair Wallace's debut novel offers a powerful, unvarnished look at the medieval past. For readers looking for a Medieval Fiction that transcends the myths and gets to the heart of history, Wallace's writing is an essential read.



About Alastair Wallace

