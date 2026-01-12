What Is The Role Of Zero-Sequence Current Transformer?

MENAFN - GetNews) In the power grid system, the zero-sequence current transformer is a crucial device, and plays a key role in accurate power grid fault monitoring with their performance.

1. Core Role

The core function of the zero - sequence current transformer is to detect zero - sequence current. When a single - phase grounding fault or three - phase unbalance fault occurs in the power grid, zero - sequence current will be generated. By detecting these zero - sequence currents via the zero - sequence current transformer, fault conditions in the power grid can be discovered in a timely manner.

2. Working Principle

The zero - sequence current transformer operates based on the principle of electromagnetic induction. Its primary side consists of the three - phase conductors of the power grid. When the three - phase currents are balanced, the resultant current is zero, and there will be no induced current output on the secondary side of the zero - sequence current transformer. When a fault occurs in the power grid and zero - sequence current is produced, the secondary side of the zero - sequence current transformer will induce a corresponding current, which can be received and processed by subsequent protection devices and other equipment.







3. Advantages of Jinhui LXK Series

The Jinhui LXK series zero - sequence current transformers have notable advantages:

. High Measurement Accuracy: They can accurately capture small changes in zero - sequence current, which is vital for timely detection of early fault hidden dangers in the power grid.

. Good Stability: They can work reliably in various complex power grid environments to ensure continuous monitoring of zero - sequence current.

. Easy Installation: They can well adapt to different power grid equipment installation scenarios, providing strong equipment support for accurate power grid fault monitoring and helping to enhance the safety and reliability of power grid operation.

In short, the zero - sequence current transformer plays an indispensable role in power grid fault monitoring. The Jinhui LXK series products, with their own advantages, provide effective assistance for accurate power grid fault monitoring and ensure the stable operation of the power grid system.