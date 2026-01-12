2023 EMO SHOW Industry Trends And Highlights

MENAFN - GetNews) The European Machine Tools Exhibition (EMO), founded in 1975, is a professional exhibition of the machine tool manufacturing industry supported by the European Association of the Machine Tool Industries (CECIMO), held every two years. In recent years, it has been held mainly in Hannover, Germany and Milan, Italy alternatively. With an important leading position in the international metal processing field, this exhibition is one of the most authoritative and professional events of world's machine tool industry and manufacturing technologies, fully displaying the scientific research and innovation in the field of manufacturing equipment and technology in the world today.

The upcoming EMO is expected to feature an extensive display of state-of-the-art machinery, equipment, and tools, as well as informative presentations and discussions on industry-related topics. It will provide a comprehensive overview of the current state and future prospects of the machine tool manufacturing sector.

As the date of the EMO approaches, anticipation and excitement are building within the industry, with participants looking forward to engaging in this prestigious event and gaining valuable insights into the advancements shaping the future of metal processing.

At present, the field of metal processing is undergoing profound changes with endless emerging of technologies and accelerating pace of innovation. At the EMO 2023 exhibition, a lot of hot spots in the industry, such as intelligent manufacturing concept and implementation, new energy efficiency technology, AI technology and 3D printing technology, came to a prominence.

This time HARLINGEN will display Tooling Systems especially its Shrink Fit Power Clamp Machine, PSC Cutting Tools and solutions for automotive industry like Engine Block, Knuckle, E-motor Housing, Valve Plate and Crankshaft etc. Take HARLINGEN PSC Cutting Tools for example, it can provide from steel blank to standard model to customized one, meeting all customers' machining requirement. Like PSC turning toolholder, we offer Screw-On and Hole-Clamping type for normal machining, Screw-on & Hole clamping type for heavy duty machining. Each HARLINGEN PSC tool is 100% interchangeable with other brands, 100% inspected before delivery. We also provide 2 year warranty service. With the help of HARLINGEN products, customers can proceed high precision and efficiency machining.

To guarantee the delivery time in Europe, North America, South America and Asia, customers can order HARLINGEN tools online. Our warehouse located in nearby will receive all the information and arrange shipment as soon as possible.





