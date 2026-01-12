How This Company Delivered Custom Event Merch To The Maldives In 15 Days

MENAFN - GetNews) Powering the Bodyboarding World Tour: How We Delivered a Complete Event Kit to the Maldives in Just 15 Days

Organizing a global sporting event like the Bodyboarding World Tour in the Maldives is a logistical tightrope. The athletes are world-class, the location is remote, and the deadline is immovable.

Since 2022, Chengdu Disitu has served as the backend manufacturing partner for this prestigious event. But we do much more than just print Flags. We provide aOne-Stop Event Solution.

Here is the story of how we handle complex, multi-category orders under extreme pressure-and why professional athletes are now asking for us by name.

1. The Challenge: The "15-Day" Countdown

Every year, due to sponsorship confirmations and funding flows, the final order is often confirmed only 15 days before the opening ceremony. In those two weeks, we are not just tasked with manufacturing one item. The client requires a full suite of branded materials, including:



Event Branding: Feather Flags, Pop-up Tents.

Apparel: Custom T-shirts, Embroidered Hats. Athlete Gifts: Custom Lanyards, Silicone Wristbands, Vacuum Insulated Sports Bottles, and Waterproof Dry Bags.

Shipping to an island nation like the Maldives adds another layer of complexity. Missing a flight means missing the event.

2. The Solution: Agile Manufacturing & Consolidation

Speed is about coordination. Instead of the client managing ten different factories, Disitu acts as the central hub.



Parallel Production: We activate our textile lines (for flags/shirts) and our hard goods lines (for bottles/bands) simultaneously.

Integrated Quality Control: We inspect every item-from the stitching on the hats to the vacuum seal on the bottles-before they leave our floor. Smart Logistics: We consolidate tons of different products into a single air freight shipment sent directly to Velana International Airport (Male). This ensures the client clears customs once, receiving everything in one go.

3. The Quality Verdict: When Athletes Become Customers

The true test of product quality isn't just whether it arrives on time, but how the users feel about it. The "End Users" here are professional surfers from around the world.

A Unique Success Story: After the 2023 and 2024 events, something unexpected happened. We started receiving inquiries directly from international surfers who had participated in the Maldives tour.

They loved the custom waterproof bags and vacuum bottles they received in their welcome packs so much that they asked the organizers for the supplier's contact details.

When elite athletes want to buy your gear for their personal use or their own teams, that is the ultimate seal of approval.

4. Why We Are the Perfect Match for Sports Organizers

This ongoing partnership proves that Chengdu Disitu is the ideal partner for sports marketing agencies:

Broad Catalog: We make Flags, Tents, and Gifts (Bottles, Bags, Lanyards).

Rush Expert: We are comfortable with the "15-Day" panic window.

Logistics Pro: We handle the complex door-to-airport coordination.

Planning a Sports Event? Don't waste time managing 10 different suppliers. Let Disitu handle your entire branding package.

Q1: We need more than just flags (e.g., shirts, bottles, medals). Can you source these for us?

A: Yes! As shown in our Maldives Surfing case, we offer a One-Stop Solution. We manufacture flags and tents in-house and have a trusted supply chain for promotional gifts like apparel, water bottles, and lanyards. We consolidate everything into one shipment to save you shipping costs.

Q2: Our event is in 2 weeks. Can you handle a rush order for multiple product categories?

A: Yes. We specialize in time-critical event logistics. We can coordinate parallel production lines to ensure flags, apparel, and gifts are all ready for the same air freight flight. Please contact us immediately for a timeline assessment.

Q3: Can you ship directly to the event location (e.g., an island or hotel)?

A: Absolutely. We have extensive experience shipping to remote locations (like the Maldives). We can arrange air freight to the nearest major airport or use DDP courier services (DHL/FedEx) to deliver directly to your event hotel or venue.

Q4: Do you sell to individual athletes or teams?

A: While we primarily serve B2B event organizers, we welcome inquiries from sports teams and clubs looking for custom team gear (minimum order quantities may apply).