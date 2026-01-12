20,000 Hours Of Continuous Mining: SINOMACH Excavators Earn Global Trust

MENAFN - GetNews) ⛏️ Working in the World's Toughest Mines - SINOMACH Excavators Surpass 20,000 Hours of Operation

From South America to Africa, the Middle East, and the CIS region, SINOMACH excavators are proving themselves in the most demanding mining environments. With some machines logging over 20,000 hours of continuous operation, the SINOMACH brand is writing a new chapter in China's heavy equipment excellence.

Whether it's in gold mines, multi-mineral extraction zones, or harsh quarry sites, SINOMACH excavators have stood the test of time, earning widespread recognition for their durability, fuel efficiency, and after-sales service.