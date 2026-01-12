Azerbaijan To Investigate Opportunities To Use Water Formed At Baku Metro Stations
This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.
Thus, it's planned to research existing water sources and related funding materials, align technical water sources with the current system, and prepare a feasibility study document.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment