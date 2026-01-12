Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Investigate Opportunities To Use Water Formed At Baku Metro Stations

2026-01-12 07:05:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The possibilities of using existing and alternative drinking and technical water sources of the Absheron peninsula, including water formed at Baku Metro stations, will be investigated, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" approved by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Thus, it's planned to research existing water sources and related funding materials, align technical water sources with the current system, and prepare a feasibility study document.

