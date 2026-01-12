Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry Transfers To SOFAZ Shrink Sharply Compared With Previous Years

As of October 1, 2025, the amount of funds transferred by the Ministry of Finance to the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) for management stood at 11 million 95.5 thousand manat, according to the Chamber of Accounts' opinion on the Fund's budget, Azernews reports.

