SOFAZ Equity Portfolio Hits $18.1 Bln In Assets Amid Strong Returns
In the first nine months of 2025, the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) equity sub-portfolio rose to $18.119 billion, driven by reclassifications, net cash outflows, and positive investment returns. The portfolio's performance indicators were largely aligned with the benchmark.
