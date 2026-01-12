SOFAZ Equity Portfolio Hits $18.1 Bln In Assets Amid Strong Returns

In the first nine months of 2025, the assets of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) equity sub-portfolio rose to $18.119 billion, driven by reclassifications, net cash outflows, and positive investment returns. The portfolio's performance indicators were largely aligned with the benchmark.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%