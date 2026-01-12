Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Approves State Program For Improvement Of Water Supply, Wastewater, And Stormwater Systems In Baku And Absheron Peninsula For 2026−2035 - Decree

2026-01-12 07:05:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "State program on the improvement of water supply, rainwater and wastewater systems in Baku city and Absheron peninsula for 2026-2035" has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan must coordinate and monitor the implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers must inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan once a year about the implementation status of the measures envisaged in the state program.

Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the measures envisaged in the state program will be carried out by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication upon the order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must take appropriate measures to ensure the provision of necessary financial resources in the process of drawing up the state budget and state investment programs of Azerbaijan annually, in accordance with the financing mechanisms for the measures envisaged in the state program, as well as to attract funds from other sources.

