Tinka Provides Exploration Update On Huwaymidan Gold Project In Saudi Arabia Including Completion Of 3,400-Metre RC Drill Program
|Target
|Sample type
|Number of samples
|Area covered by sampling
|Average sample width
|Mean Au g/t
|% of samples grading > 0.10 g/t Au
|Range of gold values
|Ibriz
|Float*
|67
|2 km x 0.4 km
|See note below
|0.93 g/t Au *
|28%
|<0.01 to 30.5 g/t Au
|Rawasi
|Outcrop rock chip
|98
|3 km x 0.4 km
|3 m
|0.35 g/t Au
|55%
|<0.01 to 6.4 g/t Au
* Float samples are rock samples collected at surface not in their original bedrock position. Each float sample consisted of quartz vein material collected over a radius of ~25 metres. Quartz float samples were collected on the edges of old trenches now filled with sand – while these samples are displaced from their original position, they are thought to be within a few tens of metres from their source.
Cautionary note: by their nature, surface samples represent selective samples and do not necessarily reflect the overall grade of underlying mineralization.
Background of Huwaymidan Project ownership
The Huwaymidan Project covers a licence area of 34 km2 in the Mekkah region of central Saudi Arabia, approximately 300 km east of Jeddah. The Project was acquired by a mining consortium which included Tinka as principal technical partner in Round 6 exploration licence auction held by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of Saudi Arabia (the "Ministry") in November 2024. The Ministry transferred the Huwaymidan concession to Midad Al Mona, a private Saudi company, in July 2025. Tinka owns a 5% carried interest in Midad Al Mona while our Saudi partner owns 94%. The exploration and administration costs are fully covered by our Saudi partner for the first two years (up to ~C$3.3 M). Our Saudi partner is a well respected and financed family-owned group with limited experience in mining and exploration. Tinka is responsible for providing technical expertise and exploration leadership, and in overseeing the field programs to be largely undertaken by 3rd party consultants and local personnel. Consulting fees are paid to Tinka technical personnel, at market rates, capped at US$250K over two years. Following the initial two-year period, Tinka may continue to hold its interest via a renewed consulting agreement or by a funding arrangement.
Figure 1. Simplified Geology Map of the Saudi Arabian Shield and location of the Huwaymidan project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Data sources: Mineral Resource tables in Annual Reports for Maaden and Centamin (now AngloGold Ashanti) at Dec. 31, 2023.
Note on assaying
Rock chip samples from Huwaymidan were sent to SGS Ankara for analysis for gold fire assay (30 g aliquot) and ICP multielement analysis.
