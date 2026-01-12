Oatly To Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On February 11, 2026
The conference call and simultaneous live webcast can be accessed on Oatly's Investors website at under“Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.
About Oatly
We are the world's original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 50 countries globally.
For more information, please visitCONTACT: Contacts Oatly Group AB +1 866-704-0391......
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment