Venous Stents Market Size To Reach USD 2.57 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Chronic Venous Disease Burden SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venous Stents Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Venous Stents Market

The U.S. venous stents market was valued at USD 0.39 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 0.69 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.62%. Strong clinical awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and higher adoption rates of endovascular procedures support sustained market expansion in the region.









The growing incidence of chronic venous insufficiency, deep vein thrombosis, and post-thrombotic complications is encouraging clinicians to increasingly adopt venous stents to improve long-term patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates. Technological advancements in stent design, including improved flexibility and durability, are further supporting market growth.

However, high procedure and device costs remain a key restraint, particularly in emerging markets. The premium pricing of advanced venous stent implants, combined with limited reimbursement coverage in developing regions, restricts broader accessibility and adoption. Despite these challenges, the global venous stents market is expected to witness steady growth, supported by increasing disease prevalence, expanding indications, and ongoing innovation in endovascular treatment solutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Venous Stents Market Report are



Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Cook Medical LLC

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Cordis Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Bentley InnoMed GmbH

Veniti, Inc.

iVascular S.L.U.

AngioDynamics Inc.

Jotec GmbH

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG

Plus medica GmbH & Co. KG

Sinomed

Zinas Medical Zylox-Tonbridge

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Iliac vein stents dominate the market with a 45.27% share in 2025 and are also the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 9.13%. Growth is driven by the rising prevalence of iliac vein compression, chronic venous insufficiency, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive endovascular procedures. Improved clinical outcomes, lower restenosis rates, and growing physician preference for dedicated iliac-specific stents continue to strengthen demand and revenue contribution.

By Material

Nitinol stents account for the largest share of 55.68% in 2025E and exhibit the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.34%. Their dominance is supported by superior flexibility, shape memory, corrosion resistance, and long-term durability, which are critical for venous anatomy. These properties reduce complications such as stent fracture and migration, driving higher adoption and market valuation.

By Stent Design

Self-expanding stents hold a commanding 65.42% market share in 2025 and grow at a strong CAGR of 8.87%. Their ability to adapt to dynamic vessel movement and maintain consistent radial force makes them ideal for venous applications. This design minimizes vessel trauma and improves long-term patency, supporting sustained revenue growth.

By Indication

Post-thrombotic syndrome represents the largest indication segment, accounting for 40.19% of the market in 2025, driven by increasing cases of deep vein thrombosis and long-term venous complications. Meanwhile, May-Thurner syndrome is the fastest-growing indication with a CAGR of 9.56%, supported by improved diagnostic imaging, higher clinical awareness, and early interventional treatment adoption.

By End User

Hospitals lead the market with a 60.13% share in 2025, benefiting from advanced infrastructure, availability of vascular specialists, and higher procedure volumes. In contrast, ambulatory surgical centers are growing rapidly at a CAGR of 9.05%, driven by cost efficiency, shorter recovery times, and increasing patient preference for outpatient vascular procedures.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies dominate distribution with a 50.84% share in 2025E, supported by integrated supply chains and direct physician procurement. Online pharmacies show the highest growth at a CAGR of 10.27%, fueled by digital healthcare adoption, improved logistics, and increasing demand for streamlined medical device procurement.

Key Venous Stents Market Segments

By Product Type



Iliac Vein Stents

Femoral Vein Stents Others

By Material



Nitinol Stents

Stainless Steel Stents Others

By Stent Design



Self-Expanding Stents Balloon-Expandable Stents

By Indication



Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis

Post-Thrombotic Syndrome

May-Thurner Syndrome Others

By End User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the venous stents market with 38.24% share in 2025E, driven by advanced vascular care, high patient awareness, and strong adoption of minimally invasive procedures. The Asia Pacific venous stents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.61%, making it the fastest-growing region globally. Increasing incidence of the disease, over 2.5 million new cases of deep vein thrombosis occur every year in China and India is driving demand for advanced vascular treatments.

Recent Developments:



In 2025, Boston Scientific fully acquired Veniti, securing complete rights to the VICI Venous Stent System to expand global adoption. In April 2025, Medtronic's Spectrum VLU study confirmed strong healing outcomes with VenaSealTM, showing only 0.8% hypersensitivity.

Venous Stents Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.36 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 2.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.36% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



DISEASE PREVALENCE & INCIDENCE METRICS – helps you quantify the global and regional burden of chronic venous disease, deep vein thrombosis, and May-Thurner Syndrome, and assess how rising incidence directly translates into long-term demand for venous stent interventions.

DVT-TO-POST-THROMBOTIC PROGRESSION INDEX – helps you evaluate the percentage of DVT patients progressing to post-thrombotic syndrome, highlighting the addressable patient pool driving sustained venous stent adoption.

PROCEDURE & UTILIZATION RATE ANALYSIS – helps you track annual venous stent implantation volumes, average stents used per procedure, and the shift toward minimally invasive interventions, impacting device volumes and procedural revenues.

CARE SETTING TRANSITION METRICS – helps you understand hospitalization versus outpatient procedure trends, including the growing share of minimally invasive venous stenting, which influences cost structures, throughput, and end-user strategies.

PATIENT DEMOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS – helps you analyze age-group distribution and gender-wise prevalence patterns, including higher incidence of May-Thurner Syndrome among women, supporting targeted product positioning and clinical outreach. CLINICAL OUTCOME & QUALITY-OF-LIFE BENCHMARKS – helps you assess primary patency rates, complication and restenosis risks, and post-procedure quality-of-life improvements, directly linking clinical efficacy to physician preference and market growth.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.