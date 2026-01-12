Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Life Sciences Translation Services Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2026-01-12 06:12:13
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“Global Life Sciences Translation Services Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the Straits Research, the market size is valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 3.39 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.58% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The life sciences translation services market is driven by the expanding globalization of drug development medical device commercialization and post marketing surveillance activities that require accurate multilingual communication across regulated environments. A key driver is the increasing complexity of clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways, which has raised demand for precise translation of protocols safety narratives patient reported outcomes and submission dossiers to meet country specific authority requirements. As pharmaceutical biotechnology and medical device companies pursue simultaneous approvals across regions, translation services have become integral to maintaining consistency alignment with controlled medical terminology and compliance with evolving regulatory standards. However, the market faces restraint from the high cost and operational burden associated with validation quality assurance and linguistic review processes mandated under regulated quality systems. Translation workflows must align with audit readiness documentation control and traceability requirements, which increases turnaround time and limits rapid scalability, particularly for smaller sponsors and service providers. In addition, managing linguistic accuracy across complex therapeutic areas and rare disease content presents operational challenges that constrain efficiency. Despite these limitations, the market presents strong opportunity through the rapid expansion of decentralized clinical trials and digital health platforms. Increased reliance on remote patient engagement electronic consent systems and digital safety reporting has created demand for scalable translation solutions that support multilingual patient facing and investigator materials. As life sciences organizations integrate translation capabilities directly into clinical trial management safety databases and regulatory information management systems, service providers that align linguistic expertise with technology enabled workflows are positioned to capture sustained growth across the product development and lifecycle continuum.

Key Highlights

  • Type: Based on Type, technical translation segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.73% in 2025.
  • Category: Based on Category, manual segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period.
  • Application: Based on Application, clinical trials segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.32% in 2025.
  • End Use: Based on End Use, clinical research organizations segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 25.62% in 2025.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with a share of 41.23% in 2025.

Competitive Players

  • Vistatec
  • Language Scientific
  • TransPerfect Life Sciences
  • RWS Group
  • Summa Linguae Technology
  • Skrivanek
  • Europe Localize
  • marstranslation
  • Lionbridge Technologies, LLC.
  • Conversis
  • Morningside, Inc
  • Crimson Interactive Inc.
  • Welocalize Life Sciences
  • ALM Translations Ltd
  • Stepes
  • BURG Translations
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Type (2026-2034)
  • Clinical/Document Translation
  • Technical Translation
  • Labeling and Device Translation
  • Corporate/Marketing Translation
  • By Category (2026-2034)
  • Manual
  • Technology/AI-Based
  • By Application (2026-2034)
  • Clinical Trials
  • Regulatory Submissions
  • Pharmaceutical Documentation
  • Patient-Reported Outcomes
  • Marketing Authorization
  • By End Use (2026-2034)
  • Pharmaceutical Manufacturers
  • Biotechnology Companies
  • Medical Device Manufacturers
  • Clinical Research Organizations
  • Others

    Want to see full report on
    Life Sciences Translation Services Market Full Report Chat with us on WhatsApp

    MENAFN12012026004597010339ID1110585936



    • Straits Research

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Story
    Search