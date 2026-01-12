Life Sciences Translation Services Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“Global Life Sciences Translation Services Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the Straits Research, the market size is valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 3.39 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.58% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The life sciences translation services market is driven by the expanding globalization of drug development medical device commercialization and post marketing surveillance activities that require accurate multilingual communication across regulated environments. A key driver is the increasing complexity of clinical trial designs and regulatory pathways, which has raised demand for precise translation of protocols safety narratives patient reported outcomes and submission dossiers to meet country specific authority requirements. As pharmaceutical biotechnology and medical device companies pursue simultaneous approvals across regions, translation services have become integral to maintaining consistency alignment with controlled medical terminology and compliance with evolving regulatory standards. However, the market faces restraint from the high cost and operational burden associated with validation quality assurance and linguistic review processes mandated under regulated quality systems. Translation workflows must align with audit readiness documentation control and traceability requirements, which increases turnaround time and limits rapid scalability, particularly for smaller sponsors and service providers. In addition, managing linguistic accuracy across complex therapeutic areas and rare disease content presents operational challenges that constrain efficiency. Despite these limitations, the market presents strong opportunity through the rapid expansion of decentralized clinical trials and digital health platforms. Increased reliance on remote patient engagement electronic consent systems and digital safety reporting has created demand for scalable translation solutions that support multilingual patient facing and investigator materials. As life sciences organizations integrate translation capabilities directly into clinical trial management safety databases and regulatory information management systems, service providers that align linguistic expertise with technology enabled workflows are positioned to capture sustained growth across the product development and lifecycle continuum.

Type: Based on Type, technical translation segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 38.73% in 2025.

Category: Based on Category, manual segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period.

Application: Based on Application, clinical trials segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.32% in 2025.

End Use: Based on End Use, clinical research organizations segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 25.62% in 2025. Regional Insights: North America dominated the market with a share of 41.23% in 2025.

VistatecLanguage ScientificTransPerfect Life SciencesRWS GroupSumma Linguae TechnologySkrivanekEurope LocalizemarstranslationLionbridge Technologies, LLC.ConversisMorningside, IncCrimson Interactive Inc.Welocalize Life SciencesALM Translations LtdStepesBURG TranslationsOthers Recent Developments

By Type (2026-2034)Clinical/Document TranslationTechnical TranslationLabeling and Device TranslationCorporate/Marketing TranslationBy Category (2026-2034)ManualTechnology/AI-BasedBy Application (2026-2034)Clinical TrialsRegulatory SubmissionsPharmaceutical DocumentationPatient-Reported OutcomesMarketing AuthorizationBy End Use (2026-2034)Pharmaceutical ManufacturersBiotechnology CompaniesMedical Device ManufacturersClinical Research OrganizationsOthers