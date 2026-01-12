Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Forecast To 2034


2026-01-12 06:12:13
(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report,“ Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand to USD 5.07 billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23%.

Market Dynamics

The global antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is experiencing steady growth, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of drug-resistant infections worldwide. Increasing misuse and overuse of antibiotics across human health, animal health, and agriculture have accelerated the emergence of resistant pathogens, creating a demand for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. Healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing early detection of resistant organisms to guide appropriate therapy, reduce mortality, and prevent the spread of infections. This has boosted demand for advanced diagnostic technologies such as molecular assays, rapid phenotypic testing, and automated susceptibility testing platforms, particularly in hospitals and reference laboratories.

Despite this strong demand, market growth is restrained by the high cost and infrastructure requirements of advanced AMR diagnostic technologies. Many rapid molecular and automated systems require high upfront investment, skilled laboratory personnel, and well-equipped facilities. These limitations reduce adoption in low income countries, where the burden of antimicrobial resistance is often highest. On the other hand, a key growth opportunity lies in the development of rapid, cost-effective, and point-of-care AMR diagnostics. Innovations integrating microfluidics, artificial intelligence, and next-generation sequencing are enabling faster results with improved accuracy. As governments and global health organizations strengthen antimicrobial stewardship programs and surveillance initiatives, adoption of such accessible diagnostics is expected to expand, supporting improved patient outcomes and market growth.

Key Highlights

  • Technology: The microbial culture segment dominated the market in 2025, accounting for 51.54% revenue share.
  • Pathogen: The drug resistant Neisseria gonorrhoeae segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.17% during 2026-2034.
  • End Use: The hospitals segment dominated the market, accounting for 59.04% revenue share in 2025.
  • Regional Insights: North America dominated the market, accounting for 37.84% market share in 2025, owing to widespread adoption of automated microbiology systems, molecular diagnostics, and next generation sequencing platforms.

Competitive Players

  • bioMérieux SA
  • Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Abbott
  • Danaher
  • BD
  • QIAGEN N.V.
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.
  • Alifax S.r.l.
  • Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Pty Ltd
  • Molsid SAS
  • Genetic Signatures Limited
  • iFAST Diagnostics Ltd
  • Astek Diagnostics Inc.
  • OpGen Inc.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc.
  • Others

    Recent Developments

    Segmentation

  • By Technology (2026-2034)
  • Microbial Culture
  • Immunoassay
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • Next-generation Sequencing
  • Mass Spectrometry
  • Others
  • By Pathogen (2026-2034)
  • Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus
  • Drug-Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae
  • Drug-Resistant Campylobacter
  • Drug-Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhea
  • Drug Resistant Salmonella
  • Others
  • By End Use (2026-2034)
  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Others
  • By Region (2026-2034)
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

    • Straits Research

