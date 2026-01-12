Russian Shelling Causes Power Outages In Seven Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on its Facebook page.

"During the night, the enemy launched drone strikes on the energy infrastructure of several regions. As a result of this and due to hostilities in the frontline regions, as of this morning, customers in the Odesa, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions are without power. Emergency repair work has already begun wherever the security situation currently allows," the statement said.

Due to the problematic situation in the power system caused by Russian shelling, emergency power cuts are being implemented in some regions. In the rest of Ukraine, power restriction schedules for industry and hourly power cut schedules for the population are in effect.

Due to bad weather, 260 settlements in the Kyiv, Zakarpattia, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were without power in the morning. Emergency repair work is being carried out by repair crews from the regional power companies.

Electricity consumption at 9:30 a.m. on Monday remained at the level of the previous working day, January 9. "In all regions of Ukraine, there is a need for energy saving throughout the day today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes until nighttime, after 11 p.m.," Ukrenergo advises.

For its part, the Ministry of Energy reports that emergency power cuts are being implemented in parts of Kyiv and the Kyiv region, as well as in the Odesa, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions. The duration of emergency power cuts may depend on a significant drop in air temperature.

As reported, the Russians have again targeted the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region, leaving 33,500 users without electric ty.