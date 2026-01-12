Russian Troops Launch Nearly 1,300 Strikes On Donetsk Region In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the regional police, according to Ukrinform.

“On January 11, Russia launched 1,292 strikes on the front line and residential areas. Four settlements were under fire: the cities of Kramatorsk, Lyman, Sloviansk, and the village of Novomykolaivka,” the report said.

A private house in Novomykolaivka, Cherkaske community, was destroyed when the enemy struck it with a Molniya-2 UAV.

Russian troops also shelled Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems, damaging seven residential buildings.

“Yesterday evening, January 11, the Kramatorsk community was shelled. At 21:32, Russian troops launched two strikes on the private sector using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems... At least seven residential buildings were damaged,” the Kramatorsk City Council said in a statement.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties. The final consequences of the shelling are being assessed, and all relevant services are in operation.

In general, the day in the Donetsk region passed without casualties.

As reported, the Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. Almost every day, the Russian army kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, enterprises, energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest front line, approximately 300 km.

