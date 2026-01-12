This Company's Exhibition In Dubai Has Successfully Concluded

MENAFN - GetNews) As a highly influential B2B industry event in the Middle East, this exhibition brought together 5,000+ active buyers from over 60 countries, covering core customers such as home gift retailers, distributors, and hotel purchasers, which precisely aligns with XX Company's strategy of expanding the market in the Middle East. During the exhibition, the company's best-selling products such as aluminum can fragrance pastes and ceramic can fragrance machine s, due to their adaptation to the local core demands for natural ingredients and long-lasting fragrance, as well as their combination of environmental protection attributes and artistic appearance level, won the admiration and favor of audiences both at home and abroad.

Many professional buyers immediately inquired about product details, showing great interest in the sealing and moisture-proof characteristics of the aluminum cans and the intelligent humidification function of the fragrance machines. The exchange atmosphere was lively was even more touching was that several long-term cooperating clients specially arranged their schedules to visit the booth. They not only carefully tasted the samples of the Middle East-exclusive fragrance types of the new fragrance pastes, but also had in-depth communication with the team about product customization and regional distribution details. Some clients immediately confirmed their subsequent order intentions on the spot, demonstrating their trust and recognition of the brand with practical actions. This cross-sea support not only affirmed the product strength of XX Company but also served as a powerful driving force for the brand to deeply penetrate the Middle East market.

This trip to Dubai not only enabled X Company to precisely reach the core resources of the Middle East fragrance market - the continuous increase in demand for natural and high-end fragrances, but also verified the feasibility of the product localization strategy through the exhibition platform. In the future, the company will seize the opportunity to deepen the connection and implementation with potential clients, while combining the preference of Middle Eastern consumers for oriental fragrance notes such as sandalwood and amber, optimizing the product portfolio, and continuously expanding the Middle East and global markets with higher-quality fragrance solutions to connect with consumers worldwide.

