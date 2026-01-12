E-Commerce Traffic Drops After Google Core Updates - Viacon Explains Why

MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 11, 2026 10:38 pm - E-commerce traffic often drops after Google core updates due to changes in ranking signals, content quality standards, and user intent alignment. Viacon explains how algorithm shifts impact visibility and what brands can do to recover.

After recent Google Core Updates, ecommerce brands across the world have reported a noticeable drop in organic traffic, sparking concerns across the digital retail landscape. Viacon, a leading content and growth marketing partner for B2B and consumer brands, has analysed post-update performance and identified the key reasons behind the drop-off. They have also devised strategies for the ecommerce businesses to recover from this.

According to Viacon's analysis across the spectrum of online retail websites that relied on thin product descriptions, outdated content, and fabricated reviews saw the biggest hit. As the update reflected Google's continuous effort to improve customer experience, it rewarded high-quality and intent-driven content and design over others.

The Chief Delivery Office of Viacon, Dr. Ejaz Ahmed, speaking about this update, said that“It is important to remember that Google Core Updates are not penalties, they are just recalibrations. So, no need to panic. What we are witnessing now is a clear shift from transactional-only SEO towards value-led content, strong brand signals, and genuine user trust. Today, ecommerce sites that fail to evolve in this dynamic environment are the ones feeling the biggest impact.”

Viacon's findings show that several recurring issues contribute to the post-update traffic drops -

1 product descriptions with little original or helpful content

2. Heavy focus on template pages that lack uniqueness and contextual depth

3. Weak E.E.A.T signals, particularly for YMYL-adjacent products

4. Poor internal linking and outdated technical SEO foundations

5. Minimal content beyond product listings, such as buying guides or FAQs

In contrast, ecommerce brands that have long invested in content-led SEO are now reaping its rewards. Detailed category introductions, expert buying guides, comparison pages, and post-purchase guides are now delivering with improved traffic and conversions.

Speaking further on this development, Dr. Ahmed said,“The updates are reiterating a simple truth – Google wants to rank brands and not just products. So, retailers who are positioning themselves as experts in their niche, educating shoppers and providing decision-making support are outperforming the competitors who are focusing on listing and discounts.”

Now, Viacon emphasizes that recovery is possible. But it requires a strategic rethinking. The e-commerce SEO in 2026 should focus on content marketing, UX optimization, and technical excellence into a unified approach. This includes improving the product and category pages with original insights, enhancing site performance, and aligning content with real shopper intent at every stage of the customer journey.

As Google continues refining its algorithms, Viacon advises e-commerce leaders to view Core Updates not as disruptions, but as opportunities to build more durable, future-proof organic growth strategies.

