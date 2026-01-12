403
ARM Infotech Introduces Kalshi Clone Script To Enable Compliant, Real-World Prediction Market Platforms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ARM InfoTech has announced the launch of its advanced Kalshi Clone Script, a ready-to-deploy software solution designed to help businesses build regulated prediction market platforms. The solution is aimed at fintech startups, blockchain entrepreneurs, and enterprises seeking to enter the rapidly growing prediction market space with a secure and scalable platform modeled after Kalshi's event-based trading system.
The Kalshi Clone Script allows platforms to create markets around real-world events such as economic indicators, financial trends, political outcomes, and public data-driven forecasts. Built with a high-performance trading engine, the solution supports real-money trading, automated settlements, and dynamic pricing mechanisms while maintaining strong security standards and operational transparency.
ARM InfoTech's solution emphasizes flexibility and customization, enabling businesses to tailor market logic, user experience, compliance workflows, and administrative controls based on regional regulations and business requirements. The platform architecture is designed to handle high trading volumes, real-time analytics, and seamless integrations, making it suitable for both emerging startups and large-scale enterprises.
About ARM InfoTech
ARM InfoTech is a global software development company specializing in blockchain, fintech, and Web3 solutions. The company offers a wide range of services including crypto exchange development, DeFi platforms, prediction market software, and custom fintech applications. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and security, ARM InfoTech supports businesses worldwide in launching and scaling next-generation digital financial products.
