Iranian FM Reveals Presence Of Armed Militants Among Protesters
At a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran, Araghchi asserted that the involvement of armed individuals in the protests seemed to be a coordinated effort to distort the protests' true objectives, thereby instigating widespread social unrest and disorder across the nation.
The minister further disclosed that these armed demonstrators had engaged in violent acts, including firing on law enforcement officers and targeting civilians, with the explicit intention of escalating casualties. He emphasized that a substantial body of documents and evidence substantiates these allegations.
Araghchi also expressed sharp criticism of foreign interference, referencing U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier statement that foreign intervention would be considered if Iranian citizens were harmed. "This itself constitutes a blatant violation of national sovereignty," he remarked.
The protests, which began in late December, were sparked by the severe depreciation of the national currency, rising inflation, and other economic difficulties. While casualties have been reported, the exact numbers remain undisclosed.
