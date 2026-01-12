Turkmenistan Sheds Light On Financial Blueprint For 2026
The announcement was made during a government session on January 9, chaired by Hojamyrat Geldymyradov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.
The 2026 plans prioritize enhancing social protection for citizens, with a strong focus on improving labor relations, boosting employment, and optimizing the implementation of the state budget, alongside fiscal and monetary policies.
By the close of 2025, Turkmenistan had successfully financed approximately 2,000 investment projects, driving growth in export-oriented goods production, the creation of more than 16,700 new jobs, and yielding other significant positive outcomes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment