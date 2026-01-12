Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan Sheds Light On Financial Blueprint For 2026

2026-01-12 05:06:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 12. Turkmenistan has outlined the expansion of its banking and insurance product offerings, the enhancement of cooperation with international financial institutions, and the streamlining of processes for the ownership and disposal of state assets as the central financial and economic priorities for 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The announcement was made during a government session on January 9, chaired by Hojamyrat Geldymyradov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The 2026 plans prioritize enhancing social protection for citizens, with a strong focus on improving labor relations, boosting employment, and optimizing the implementation of the state budget, alongside fiscal and monetary policies.

By the close of 2025, Turkmenistan had successfully financed approximately 2,000 investment projects, driving growth in export-oriented goods production, the creation of more than 16,700 new jobs, and yielding other significant positive outcomes.

Trend News Agency

