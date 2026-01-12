Five Police Personnel Killed In Explosion In KP's Tank District
A tragic incident of terrorism has occurred in the southern district of Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a police vehicle was targeted with explosive material near the Kot Wali Canal area, close to Gomal Police Station.
According to initial reports, the attack was carried out by militants, resulting in reports of the martyrdom of five police personnel, including an Additional SHO.
The explosion was so powerful that the police vehicle was completely destroyed.
Following the incident, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while the injured and the martyrs were shifted to a nearby hospital.
