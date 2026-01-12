Petrochem Group Cuts Charter Capital By Nearly Threefold

Petrochem Group LLC has announced a significant reduction in its charter capital, cutting it by 8.508 million manats, or 2.9 times, from 13.09 million manats to 4.582 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the“Taxes” newspaper published by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

