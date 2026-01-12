Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Petrochem Group Cuts Charter Capital By Nearly Threefold

Petrochem Group Cuts Charter Capital By Nearly Threefold


2026-01-12 05:05:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Petrochem Group LLC has announced a significant reduction in its charter capital, cutting it by 8.508 million manats, or 2.9 times, from 13.09 million manats to 4.582 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the“Taxes” newspaper published by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN12012026000195011045ID1110585669



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search