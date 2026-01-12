Abu Dhabi, Dubai Ranked Safest Cities For Solo Travel In 2026

Dhaka: Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been ranked the safest cities for solo travel in the world, according to a recently published global study from Travelbag, a UK-based long-haul travel specialist.

The Travelbag study, which placed Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the first and second positions, respectively, is based on Numbeo's Crime Index, a crowdsourced score that estimates a city's overall crime level considering the user perception of safety, theft, assault, and property crime.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, has achieved a safety score of 92 by day and 87 at night, making it the safest city for solo traveling. The city has been admired for its calm atmosphere, strong security presence, and safe late-night environment.

Meanwhile, Dubai scored 91 by day and 83 at night. Dubai's low crime rate, 24-hour lifestyle, and well-lit public places contributed to this impressive score. Solo travelers confidently explore places like Dubai Marina, night beaches, and shopping districts in the city.

After Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the other cities on Travelbag's study-based ranking are Chiang Mai in Thailand (93, 81), Muscat in Oman (89, 76), and Queenstown in New Zealand (86, 74).

The Travelbag study indicates solo travel is on a continuous gradual rise. Around 76% of Gen Z and millennials said they plan to travel alone this year.

While traveling alone, safety comes as the primary concern for the majority of solo travelers, in addition to affordability, ease of getting around, and how welcoming a destination feels.

Even though Abu Dhabi and Dubai dominated on the safety ranking, the study ranked Hanoi in Vietnam as the best overall solo traveling destination. The Vietnamese capital's daytime safety, low travel costs, and friendly atmosphere influenced this result.

In addition, the Sri Lankan cities of Colombo and Kandy came in as the second and third overall best for solo travel.

The study highlighted Southeast Asia as the top region for solo travel, as it offers a blend of safety, affordability, and adventure. A spokesperson for Travelbag credited affordability, strong transport links, and welcoming communities to this region's appeal to solo travelers.

