Digital With A Human Touch: Fifty Years Of Serving People

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking)As RAKBANK marks its Golden Jubilee, this is a moment to reflect on the journey behind us and to be clear about what has guided the Bank every step of the way.

For fifty years, RAKBANK's progress has been shaped by trust, relationships and a belief that banking should serve people. That belief has remained constant through changing times, new technologies and evolving customer needs.

Digital with a Human Touch is more than a promise. It is how the Bank designs experiences, makes decisions and shows up for customers every day. As RAKBANK marks fifty years, it continues to bring this philosophy to life in a clear and consistent way across everything it does.

From intelligent decisioning and AI enabled support to simpler, friction free journeys, the focus has always been on making banking more intuitive while keeping human connection at the centre. Progress has never been about doing more, but about doing what matters better.

Supporting SMEs has always been at the heart of RAKBANK's journey.

For decades, the Bank has stood alongside budding entrepreneurs and business owners as they start, scale and grow. That commitment was recognised when RAKBANK was named Euromoney's Best Bank for SMEs in the UAE. This recognition reflects the trust SME customers place in the Bank and its continued focus on delivering practical, relationship led banking that helps businesses move forward.

This same mindset continues to shape how the Bank innovates. RAKBANK became the first conventional bank in the UAE to launch crypto trading within its mobile app.

RAKBANK is deeply thankful to the leadership of the UAE for their continued inspiration, guidance and belief in progress. Their vision and commitment to excellence have created the foundation for institutions like RAKBANK to grow with confidence, innovate with purpose and contribute meaningfully to the nation and the communities it serves.

Raheel Ahmed, Group CEO of RAKBANK, said:

A Year of Celebration

Throughout 2026, RAKBANK will mark its Golden Jubilee under the theme“50 Years With You,” bringing this milestone to life through meaningful moments with customers, colleagues and communities across the UAE.

This year is about celebrating the journey shared through the years, recognising those who made it possible, and continuing forward together with colleagues, customers and the communities that inspire what comes next.

