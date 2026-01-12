403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Mexico discuss joint action against drug trafficking
(MENAFN) Senior US and Mexican diplomatic officials held a conversation on Sunday to talk about boosting joint efforts against the trafficking of drugs and weapons, as noted in an official release.
The discussion focused on “the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico’s violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons,” according to what was described by reports. During the exchange, the US top diplomat reiterated the country’s “commitment to stopping narcoterrorism and stressed the need for tangible results to protect our homeland and hemisphere,” as stated by reports.
This diplomatic contact followed remarks by Mexico’s president late last week calling for deeper collaboration with Washington. Those comments came after the US leader suggested he would initiate military actions against criminal organizations near the shared border, raising concern in Mexico’s capital. In response, the Mexican president said, “We are going to strengthen communication, which is why I asked Juan Ramon de la Fuente to meet with the (US) secretary of state,” and added, “There is a working group, so we will further strengthen the relationship.”
Mexico’s foreign ministry also confirmed that the call between the two senior officials was conducted to “follow up on the Border Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation Program,” as noted by reports. It emphasized that this outreach occurred at the direction of Mexico’s president, and was carried out “under the principles of unrestricted respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared responsibility, mutual trust, and collaboration without subordination,” according to accounts.
The backdrop to these talks includes a recent US military action in the region that increased tensions between the two governments. According to reports, that operation and subsequent comments by the US president on future actions against cartels have made cooperation on security issues a priority, and both sides are now seeking to find common ground while upholding their respective national interests.
The discussion focused on “the need for stronger cooperation to dismantle Mexico’s violent narcoterrorists networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons,” according to what was described by reports. During the exchange, the US top diplomat reiterated the country’s “commitment to stopping narcoterrorism and stressed the need for tangible results to protect our homeland and hemisphere,” as stated by reports.
This diplomatic contact followed remarks by Mexico’s president late last week calling for deeper collaboration with Washington. Those comments came after the US leader suggested he would initiate military actions against criminal organizations near the shared border, raising concern in Mexico’s capital. In response, the Mexican president said, “We are going to strengthen communication, which is why I asked Juan Ramon de la Fuente to meet with the (US) secretary of state,” and added, “There is a working group, so we will further strengthen the relationship.”
Mexico’s foreign ministry also confirmed that the call between the two senior officials was conducted to “follow up on the Border Security and Law Enforcement Cooperation Program,” as noted by reports. It emphasized that this outreach occurred at the direction of Mexico’s president, and was carried out “under the principles of unrestricted respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared responsibility, mutual trust, and collaboration without subordination,” according to accounts.
The backdrop to these talks includes a recent US military action in the region that increased tensions between the two governments. According to reports, that operation and subsequent comments by the US president on future actions against cartels have made cooperation on security issues a priority, and both sides are now seeking to find common ground while upholding their respective national interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment