Syria Introduces Government-Backed Programme To Upgrade Budget Hotels

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has launched a national programme to upgradeone- and two-star hotels, part of a broader government-led effort to enhanceservice quality, boost destination competitiveness, and support thesustainable recovery of the tourism sector.

The programme is built on a partnership model with hotel owners,positioning them as key stakeholders in sector development. It goes beyondtraditional regulatory frameworks by offering practical support, enablingmechanisms that support gradual and realistic service improvement tailoredto each property's classification and visitor needs.

This initiative forms part of the implementation of the National TourismStrategy 2026–2030, particularly under the quality and service standardspillar. It underscores the Ministry's commitment to improving servicedelivery, enhancing the overall tourism experience, and strengthening thecompetitiveness of Syria as a tourism destination.

Grounded in a data-driven assessment of the hotel market, one- and two-starhotels represent the largest share of operational accommodation capacity andserve as the primary interface with domestic visitors, regional travellers,and international tourists within the affordable and budget travel segments.Improving this category is considered a key lever for building trust in thenational tourism product and achieving rapid, wide-reaching market impact.

Commenting on the programme, H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourismsaid:“Tourism development is not driven by promotion alone, but by thequality of experience offered to visitors. This programme reflects theState's vision to build a tourism sector anchored in quality, efficiency,and partnership, while supporting tourism enterprises as key contributors tosectoral recovery and strengthening the image of Syria as a tourismdestination.”

Al Salhani added that the programme sends a clear message that 2026 willmark a turning point in addressing substandard one- and two-star hotels,emphasizing that this path, despite its challenges, allows no room forcompromise when it comes to the country's image, visitor experience, andtourism recovery. He noted that the Ministry is moving forward with thisagenda with full government support and inter-ministerial coordination, andis prepared to mobilize all available resources to achieve its objectives.

Implementation commenced through on-site assessment visits in October 2025,covering a representative sample of properties. These assessments focus onhygiene, safety, service quality, and management practices, while aligningoperators with internationally recognized standards, including ISO-compliantclassification and quality benchmarks. The programme also incorporatesphased, actionable improvement plans linked to performance indicators,ensuring measurable, sustainable outcomes and supporting establishments inmeeting approved international development requirements.

On the financial enablement side, the programme offers access tonon-mandatory, concessional financing solutions for establishments facingfinancial constraints, in cooperation with the National Islamic Bank. TheMinistry is also working to diversify financing sources through additionalbanking and financial partners to ensure long-term sustainability andinclusiveness.

Fundamentally, the programme represents a structural reform pathway aimedat strengthening the foundations of the tourism accommodation experience,improving market readiness, and supporting a more balanced, inclusive,competitive, and resilient tourism sector.