Syria Introduces Government-Backed Programme To Upgrade Budget Hotels
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Syrian Ministry of Tourism has launched a national programme to upgrade
one- and two-star hotels, part of a broader government-led effort to enhance
service quality, boost destination competitiveness, and support the
sustainable recovery of the tourism sector.
The programme is built on a partnership model with hotel owners,
positioning them as key stakeholders in sector development. It goes beyond
traditional regulatory frameworks by offering practical support, enabling
mechanisms that support gradual and realistic service improvement tailored
to each property's classification and visitor needs. This initiative forms part of the implementation of the National Tourism
Strategy 2026–2030, particularly under the quality and service standards
pillar. It underscores the Ministry's commitment to improving service
delivery, enhancing the overall tourism experience, and strengthening the
competitiveness of Syria as a tourism destination. Grounded in a data-driven assessment of the hotel market, one- and two-star
hotels represent the largest share of operational accommodation capacity and
serve as the primary interface with domestic visitors, regional travellers,
and international tourists within the affordable and budget travel segments.
Improving this category is considered a key lever for building trust in the
national tourism product and achieving rapid, wide-reaching market impact. Commenting on the programme, H.E Mazen Al Salhani, Minister of Tourism
said:“Tourism development is not driven by promotion alone, but by the
quality of experience offered to visitors. This programme reflects the
State's vision to build a tourism sector anchored in quality, efficiency,
and partnership, while supporting tourism enterprises as key contributors to
sectoral recovery and strengthening the image of Syria as a tourism
destination.” Al Salhani added that the programme sends a clear message that 2026 will
mark a turning point in addressing substandard one- and two-star hotels,
emphasizing that this path, despite its challenges, allows no room for
compromise when it comes to the country's image, visitor experience, and
tourism recovery. He noted that the Ministry is moving forward with this
agenda with full government support and inter-ministerial coordination, and
is prepared to mobilize all available resources to achieve its objectives. Implementation commenced through on-site assessment visits in October 2025,
covering a representative sample of properties. These assessments focus on
hygiene, safety, service quality, and management practices, while aligning
operators with internationally recognized standards, including ISO-compliant
classification and quality benchmarks. The programme also incorporates
phased, actionable improvement plans linked to performance indicators,
ensuring measurable, sustainable outcomes and supporting establishments in
meeting approved international development requirements. On the financial enablement side, the programme offers access to
non-mandatory, concessional financing solutions for establishments facing
financial constraints, in cooperation with the National Islamic Bank. The
Ministry is also working to diversify financing sources through additional
banking and financial partners to ensure long-term sustainability and
inclusiveness. Fundamentally, the programme represents a structural reform pathway aimed
at strengthening the foundations of the tourism accommodation experience,
improving market readiness, and supporting a more balanced, inclusive,
competitive, and resilient tourism sector.
